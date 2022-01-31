Advertisement

Sole survivor says others tried to cling to capsized vessel

In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks...
In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks at a news conference, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Montoya Caicedo was the sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida's coast and says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn't hold on.(AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida’s coast says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn’t hold on.

Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo told a Spanish-language news conference Monday that there were also Dominicans, Haitians, Bahamians and Jamaicans among the group of 40 that set out for Florida from Bimini in the Bahamas on Jan. 22.

His sister also was on the trip, but died in the waters.

He spent two days in the waters holding on to the 25-foot boat before he was rescued last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there are not many details in the shooting, however police tell News 10 they do not...
One man hurt in shooting in Lansing Sunday
Tarek Chawick welcomes the challenge of opening a business during the pandemic.
Lansing business owner welcomes the challenge of owning a small business during the pandemic
The issue was whether the Department of Natural Resources could claim governmental immunity and...
State loses key immunity decision in snowmobile crash
Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for 13 years. (Source: City of Lansing)
Former Director of Human Relations and Community Services of Lansing Jackson Johnson passes away
Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the...
Feds ask court to reinstate charges against ex-lawmaker

Latest News

Keaira Durden
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
KN95 Mask
Ingham County to give away KN95 masks
MDOT seeking public input for new project in Jackson
MDOT seeking public input for new project in Jackson
MDOT seeking public input for new project in Jackson