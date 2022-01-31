Olympic personnel, athletes test positive upon arrival in Beijing

BEIJING (WILX) - The Bejing Winter Games Committee is reporting that it has identified 37 new COVID-19 cases among Olympic personnel.

Of the 37, 28 tested positive after arriving at Beijing airport on Sunday, including eight athletes and team officials.

The remaining nine cases involved athletes and team officials that were already living inside Beijing’s closed-loop system, which was designed to separate Olympic staff from the public.

Since the official closed-loop system began on Jan. 23, 176 Olympic staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

