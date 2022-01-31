Now Desk News Brief: Witness shot at during armed robbery, MDOT seeks public input on project plans, powerful winter storm on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

Witness shot at during Dollar General robbery in Lansing

A Dollar General was robbed of several hundred dollars, Sunday. During the robbery police say a witness was shot at, but survived.

MDOT seeking public input for new project in Jackson

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking for the public’s input on one of their newest projects. They plan to replace the railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic streets in Jackson. The work is currently scheduled to begin in March.

Gov. Whitmer highlights infrastructure at National Governors Association winter meeting

At this year’s meeting, governors across the country are looking to fast-track infrastructure projects.

First Alert Weather

Accumulating Snow Likely Tuesday Night through Thursday

