Advertisement

The New York Times buys puzzle game Wordle

The New York Times has bought Wordle.
The New York Times has bought Wordle.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The fun-filled wordplay game Wordle has been bought by The New York Times Company.

The purchase was announced Monday and reflects the rising trend of word-scrambling games, as the company tries to reach its goal of 10 million digital subscribers by 2025.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, sold the software to The New York Times for a price “in the low seven figures,” according to the company.

The Times said it plans to keep the game free for new and existing users.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there are not many details in the shooting, however police tell News 10 they do not...
One man hurt in shooting in Lansing Sunday
Tarek Chawick welcomes the challenge of opening a business during the pandemic.
Lansing business owner welcomes the challenge of owning a small business during the pandemic
The issue was whether the Department of Natural Resources could claim governmental immunity and...
State loses key immunity decision in snowmobile crash
Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for 13 years. (Source: City of Lansing)
Former Director of Human Relations and Community Services of Lansing Jackson Johnson passes away
Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the...
Feds ask court to reinstate charges against ex-lawmaker

Latest News

In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks...
Sole survivor says others tried to cling to capsized vessel
Keaira Durden
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
KN95 Mask
Ingham County to give away KN95 masks
MDOT seeking public input for new project in Jackson
MDOT seeking public input for new project in Jackson
MDOT seeking public input for new project in Jackson