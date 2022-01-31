Advertisement

MSU students excited to get back in the classroom

“I’m really excited to go back in person, I learn a lot better in person.”
School is back in session for MSU students, this time, in person.
By Alynne Welch
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School is back in session for MSU students, this time, in person. The last three weeks were online due to COVID-19 concerns at the beginning of this year, but starting tomorrow classrooms will be full again.

“I’m really excited to go back in person, I learn a lot better in person,” said MSU Sophomore Kaylee Kniess. “My freshman year was all online, I had never had a single class online. And then last semester al I had was two in person classes and the rest of my classes were online. This semester will be the first time I actually have to go to all of my classes in person, and that’s just a big transition from even like high school to college.”

MSU junior Emile Rizk saying and as he finishes up last minute assignments he says he didn’t expect to be going back to in person classes this soon.

“The concern of COVID-19 is still absolutely there, and we still are living midst of the pandemic, however MSU is requiring students to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” said Rizk.

Michigan State is also requiring all faculty and staff to wear KN-95 five masks. Mike Castellucci, a professor in the school of journalism, tells News 10 this is nothing new.

“What makes it better this time is that we’ve done it already. Hopefully this is all coming to an end,” said Castellucci.

