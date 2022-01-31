Advertisement

Michigan could be seeing a potential COVID-19 downturn

A few weeks ago state health experts said they believe the peak of Michigan’s fourth surge would be happening right now.
Hospital COVID numbers
Hospital COVID numbers(WRDW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state could be looking at a potential COVID-19 downturn.

One emergency doctor from the University of Michigan is he’s been admitting fewer people to the hospital for COVID-19 last week, but community spread is still very high.

“Overall thank you for everything that the public is doing,” said Dr. Bradley Uren of the University of Michigan Medical School. “It seems to be working, we’re seeing less people in the emergency department, we’re seeing less crowding, but we’re still seeing a lot of COVID, and we’ve got a little ways to go before we cross the finish line on this one.”

