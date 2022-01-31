Michigan Attorney General’s Office joins investigation into alleged Lee Chatfield abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is assisting the Michigan State Police in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against former House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

“The Department is assisting the Michigan State Police as it continues its investigation,” Nessel’s office confirmed their involvement Monday. “We will not be commenting further given this remains open and ongoing.”

According to the Associated Press, a complaint was filed with the Lansing Police Department, but was later filed to Michigan State Police in early January. The complaint came from a 26-year-old woman who claimed she had been sexually abused by Chatfield for 12 years, dating back to when she was 14 or 15 years old and attending a church and Christian school that Chatfield taught at.

The alleged abuse ended in 2021, she said.

Chatfield denied the allegations that he sexually assaulted his sister-in-law when she was a teenager, claiming they had a sexual relationship for years, but bother were consenting adults.

His attorney Mary Chartier said he “deeply regrets” his decisions that have caused “great pain” to his wife and family.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

