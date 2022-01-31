Advertisement

Michigan Attorney General’s Office joins investigation into alleged Lee Chatfield abuse

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is assisting the Michigan State Police in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against former House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

Original story: Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen

“The Department is assisting the Michigan State Police as it continues its investigation,” Nessel’s office confirmed their involvement Monday. “We will not be commenting further given this remains open and ongoing.”

According to the Associated Press, a complaint was filed with the Lansing Police Department, but was later filed to Michigan State Police in early January. The complaint came from a 26-year-old woman who claimed she had been sexually abused by Chatfield for 12 years, dating back to when she was 14 or 15 years old and attending a church and Christian school that Chatfield taught at.

The alleged abuse ended in 2021, she said.

Chatfield denied the allegations that he sexually assaulted his sister-in-law when she was a teenager, claiming they had a sexual relationship for years, but bother were consenting adults.

His attorney Mary Chartier said he “deeply regrets” his decisions that have caused “great pain” to his wife and family.

Related: Legislation aims to hold Michigan universities accountable for sexual assault cases

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say there are not many details in the shooting, however police tell News 10 they do not...
One man hurt in shooting in Lansing Sunday
Tarek Chawick welcomes the challenge of opening a business during the pandemic.
Lansing business owner welcomes the challenge of owning a small business during the pandemic
The issue was whether the Department of Natural Resources could claim governmental immunity and...
State loses key immunity decision in snowmobile crash
Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for 13 years. (Source: City of Lansing)
Former Director of Human Relations and Community Services of Lansing Jackson Johnson passes away
Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the...
Feds ask court to reinstate charges against ex-lawmaker

Latest News

Ingham County giving away KN95 masks
Ingham County giving away KN95 masks
fggfgf
Carrie Bond Kitchen
erterer
Faces of Ingham County
Health leaders recommend N95 and KN95 masks for best protection against omicron variant
Free KN95 masks given out by Barry-Eaton District Health Department