Meridian Township property taxes due Feb. 14, here’s how residents are being asked to pay

(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP (WILX) – Property taxes are due this Valentine’s Day for residents of Meridian Township.

Winter property taxes are due on Feb. 14, and residents have several options to pay their bill. Payments are accepted at the Treasurer’s Office during business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.)

Residents can also pay their tax bills via mail, the 24-hour White Drop Box located outside the Meridian Township Municipal Building (5151 Marsh Road, Okemos), automatic bill payment or online at THIS LINK.

Residents are being encouraged to bring the entire bill with them to expedite the payment process when paying in person. If using the drop box or mail, residents should include their stub with payment.

“Please remember that local mail goes to Grand Rapids for sorting then comes back to the Lansing region for delivery, so the USPS takes days longer than in the past, " stated Phil Deschaine, Meridian Township Treasurer.

Payments must be given to the Treasurer’s Office by Monday, Feb. 14, or a 1% late fee will be charged.

