Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for a 31-year-old woman who is wanted on multiple warrants.
According to authorities, Keaira Durden is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township and multiple warrants from other departments.
Police described Durden as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.
