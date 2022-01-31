Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for a 31-year-old woman who is wanted on multiple warrants.

According to authorities, Keaira Durden is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township and multiple warrants from other departments.

Police described Durden as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

