MDOT seeking public input for new project in Jackson

Road crew working at the scene of a water main break on Jan. 27, 2022.
(KKTV)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking for the public’s input on one of their newest projects. They plan to replace the railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic streets in Jackson. The work is currently scheduled to begin in March.

Planned construction work includes rebuilding hundreds of feet of retaining wall and rebuilding the railroad crossing at Blackstone Street. The project is expected to cost almost $33 million to complete.

During the meeting on Feb. 9 there will be a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session. One spokesperson from MDOT, Aaron Jenkins, says it’s important they get the public’s input.

“We want to make sure that we get any pertinent input from anyone living in that area so that we can make any necessary adjustments to make sure everything works smoothly for them as well as us,” said Jenkins.

The project is anticipated to be completed in June of 2023. For most of the year, streets such as Jackson, Mechanic, Detroit and Van Buren will be closed at the railroad.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

