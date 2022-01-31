Makeup Date Announced For Return MSU vs. Michigan Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that Michigan State will play at Michigan in men’s basketball on Tuesday, March 1st at 8:30pm. The game will be seen on Fox Sports One. The game was originally scheduled for January 8th but postponed at the last moment because Michigan’s team had sufficient Covid issues to warrant a postponement. In the Monday Associated Press poll, Michigan State fell from 10th to 13th. The Spartans play at Maryland Tuesday and at Rutgers on Saturday.

