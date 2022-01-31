Advertisement

A local organization is helping women have access to feminine hygiene products

By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -’Helping Women Period’ is a non-profit organization, committed to supplying no cost menstrual health products to people that menstruate who are either homeless or low-income.

As part of their mission, they are collecting and distributing feminine hygiene products and small bags to put them in.

Bliss Salon, Spa and Boutique has set up a collection box that will be inside their facility until the end of March for donations to be dropped off.

