A local organization is helping women have access to feminine hygiene products

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -’Helping Women Period’ is a non-profit organization, committed to supplying no cost menstrual health products to people that menstruate who are either homeless or low-income.

As part of their mission, they are collecting and distributing feminine hygiene products and small bags to put them in.

Bliss Salon, Spa and Boutique has set up a collection box that will be inside their facility until the end of March for donations to be dropped off.

