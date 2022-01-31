Advertisement

Jaguars Still Interviewing Candidates

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that would end in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.(Matt Dunhan | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia. That’s according to a person familiar with the process. The 61-year-old Bisaccia is a longtime NFL special teams coordinator. He took over in Vegas after Jon Gruden resigned amid an email scandal in mid-October.

