Jaguars Still Interviewing Candidates
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia. That’s according to a person familiar with the process. The 61-year-old Bisaccia is a longtime NFL special teams coordinator. He took over in Vegas after Jon Gruden resigned amid an email scandal in mid-October.
