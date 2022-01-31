Jaguars Still Interviewing Candidates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia. That’s according to a person familiar with the process. The 61-year-old Bisaccia is a longtime NFL special teams coordinator. He took over in Vegas after Jon Gruden resigned amid an email scandal in mid-October.

