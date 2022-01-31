Jackson County sees 3 separate OWI arrests Friday night

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers arrested three people on suspicion of OWI Friday night in Jackson County.

According to authorities, the first occurred in Napoleon Township. Police said troopers conducted a traffic stop due to “multiple driving violations.” The driver, a 34-year-old from Brooklyn, was taken into custody for OWI.

The second occurred in Jefferson Township. Police said they conducted another traffic stop for “multiple moving violations,” and the driver -- a 57-year-old from Hillsdale -- was taken into custody for OWI, second offense.

The third occurred in Sandstone Township. Police said they were dispatched to the area on reports of a two-vehicle collision and the at-fault driver -- a 25-year-old from Detroit -- was taken into custody for OWI, second offense.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.