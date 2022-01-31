Gov. Whitmer highlights infrastructure at National Governors Association winter meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Monday is the last day of the National Governors Association winter meeting.

At this year’s meeting, governors across the country are looking to fast-track infrastructure projects.

The conference began Saturday in Washington DC with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Governors are seeking guidelines on spending new federal money on infrastructure like bridges, roads, and providing clean drinking water.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in attendance, saying how important it is to update the state’s infrastructure. She was joined in the discussion by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

According to a 2021 analysis by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, 36% of all bridges in the country are in need of major repair work or should be replaced.

The National Governors Association is a bipartisan organization of the nation’s governors, where members identify priority issues and discuss matters of public policy at the state, national, and global levels.

