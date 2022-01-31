Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer highlights infrastructure at National Governors Association winter meeting

At this year’s meeting, governors across the country are looking to fast-track infrastructure projects.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and Michigan Department of Transportation deputy chief...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and Michigan Department of Transportation deputy chief bridge engineer Rebecca Curtis inspect the Elm Street bridge over the Red Cedar River, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer says it is important that the public knows the seriousness of the state's "infrastructure crisis." (AP Photo/David Eggert)(David Eggert | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Monday is the last day of the National Governors Association winter meeting.

At this year’s meeting, governors across the country are looking to fast-track infrastructure projects.

The conference began Saturday in Washington DC with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Governors are seeking guidelines on spending new federal money on infrastructure like bridges, roads, and providing clean drinking water.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in attendance, saying how important it is to update the state’s infrastructure. She was joined in the discussion by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

According to a 2021 analysis by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, 36% of all bridges in the country are in need of major repair work or should be replaced.

The National Governors Association is a bipartisan organization of the nation’s governors, where members identify priority issues and discuss matters of public policy at the state, national, and global levels.

More:

Whitmer announces 10 million free KN95 masks for Michiganders

Investigators vow to put collapsed bridge under ‘microscope’

Biden visits collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, touts infrastructure law

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say there are not many details in the shooting, however police tell News 10 they do not...
One man hurt in shooting in Lansing Sunday
Tarek Chawick welcomes the challenge of opening a business during the pandemic.
Lansing business owner welcomes the challenge of owning a small business during the pandemic
Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for 13 years. (Source: City of Lansing)
Former Director of Human Relations and Community Services of Lansing Jackson Johnson passes away
The issue was whether the Department of Natural Resources could claim governmental immunity and...
State loses key immunity decision in snowmobile crash
Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the...
Feds ask court to reinstate charges against ex-lawmaker

Latest News

The Bejing Winter Games Committee is reporting that it has identified 37 new COVID-19 cases...
Olympic personnel, athletes test positive upon arrival in Beijing
One woman is dead, and three others were seriously injured following a crash in Venice Township.
Venice Twp. crash leaves one woman dead
Hospital COVID numbers
Michigan could be seeing a potential COVID-19 downturn
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 1/31/22