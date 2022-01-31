Free KN95 masks given out by Barry-Eaton District Health Department

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - This week the Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) will be distributing free KN95 masks to community members at both the Charlotte and Hastings offices.

The masks will be given in packs of 10 using a drive-thru service. They will be given out on a first come first served basis.

For Barry County residents, masks will be available for pick-up on Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. To pick up masks, drive to the back door of the Hastings office, located at 330 West Woodlawn Ave., Hastings 49058.

For Eaton County residents, masks will be available for pick-up on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. To pick up masks, drive to the side door of the Charlotte office, located at 1033 Health Care Dr., Charlotte 48813.

BEDHD is still stressing the importance of vaccination as a major line of defense against infection by COVID-19. Upgrading your mask to a high filtration respirator like a KN95 also increases your protection against the disease, and equally importantly wearing a mask stops those who are asymptomatic from accidentally spreading COVID.

A BEDHD official said, “Wearing masks in addition to vaccination are our best tools against COVID-19.”

If eligible, individuals can schedule their booster dose at THIS LINK. Future distributions may be scheduled depending on supply and demand.

