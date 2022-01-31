Embracing winter at Michigan State Parks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miles of snowmobile, snowshoe and ski trails, and beautiful landscapes, and even frozen waterfalls- there are lots of opportunities for outdoor adventure in Michigan during the winter.

Sometimes carving out just a few minutes to get outside – even in your own backyard – can make a big difference in your physical and mental health.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources spoke with Studio 10 about state parks in Michigan that offer winter activities for the whole family.

They also gave great safety tips to keep in mind when you do explore and embrace winter.

For more information on winter fun with the DNR: https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79119_79734---,00.html?utm_campaign=winter%20fun&utm_medium=mkt%20email&utm_source=govdelivery

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.