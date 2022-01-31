Advertisement

Embracing winter at Michigan State Parks

winter activities
winter activities(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miles of snowmobile, snowshoe and ski trails, and beautiful landscapes, and even frozen waterfalls- there are lots of opportunities for outdoor adventure in Michigan during the winter.

Sometimes carving out just a few minutes to get outside – even in your own backyard – can make a big difference in your physical and mental health.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources spoke with Studio 10 about state parks in Michigan that offer winter activities for the whole family.

They also gave great safety tips to keep in mind when you do explore and embrace winter.

For more information on winter fun with the DNR: https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79119_79734---,00.html?utm_campaign=winter%20fun&utm_medium=mkt%20email&utm_source=govdelivery

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say there are not many details in the shooting, however police tell News 10 they do not...
One man hurt in shooting in Lansing Sunday
Tarek Chawick welcomes the challenge of opening a business during the pandemic.
Lansing business owner welcomes the challenge of owning a small business during the pandemic
The issue was whether the Department of Natural Resources could claim governmental immunity and...
State loses key immunity decision in snowmobile crash
Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for 13 years. (Source: City of Lansing)
Former Director of Human Relations and Community Services of Lansing Jackson Johnson passes away
Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the...
Feds ask court to reinstate charges against ex-lawmaker

Latest News

sdfds
517 Friday
qwerqwerrew
Studio 10 Zen
zxcvzxcxcv
Suncatcher Part 2
Azzi Jewelers
Azzi Jewelers watches and more