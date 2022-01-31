Dansville High School Adds New Football Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dansville High School has promoted Zach Mendez to head football coach. Mendez has been a part of the Dansville program the past five years. He played in high school at Mason. Dansville has a cumulative 20-1`7 record over the past five seasons that Mendez has been part of the staff.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.