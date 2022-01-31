Cousins Named To Pro Bowl
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added to the NFC roster for the game in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe.
