Cousins Named To Pro Bowl

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added to the NFC roster for the game in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe.

