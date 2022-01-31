Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 21,242 new cases, 65 deaths over past 3 days

As of Jan. 31, 2022, there are officially 1,904 confirmed cases of the omicron variant
By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s fourth surge in COVID-19 cases is officially slowing down.

The state health department reported 21,242 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths over the past three days Monday. During that timeframe, the state averaged 7,081 cases per day, roughly have the daily count of Friday’s, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

State totals now sit at 1,980,613 cases and 29,843 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has seen a steep decline, dropping to 23.17% Monday, the lowest it has been since Dec. 25, 2021.

