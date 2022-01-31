Advertisement

Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities

Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by bomb threats on Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Monday, several historically Black colleges and universities investigated bomb threats on campus.

Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University are either on lockdown or have issued shelter-in-place orders.

Howard University in Washington, D.C., also received a bomb threat. Police said the campus has been cleared, and no hazardous materials were found.

Earlier this month, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there are not many details in the shooting, however police tell News 10 they do not...
One man hurt in shooting in Lansing Sunday
Tarek Chawick welcomes the challenge of opening a business during the pandemic.
Lansing business owner welcomes the challenge of owning a small business during the pandemic
Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for 13 years. (Source: City of Lansing)
Former Director of Human Relations and Community Services of Lansing Jackson Johnson passes away
The issue was whether the Department of Natural Resources could claim governmental immunity and...
State loses key immunity decision in snowmobile crash
Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the...
Feds ask court to reinstate charges against ex-lawmaker

Latest News

FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
Moderna vaccine fully approved, company announces
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.
4 children among 9 people killed in Las Vegas multi-vehicle crash
File photo of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister.
Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19