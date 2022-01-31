Advertisement

4 children among 9 people killed in Las Vegas multi-vehicle crash

According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.
According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.(KVVU)
By Shannon Miller and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left several injured in Nevada.

Of those who died, the youngest was five years old, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner.

Three other children ages, 10, 13 and 15 also died from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner said.

KVVU reports the driver who is believed to have caused the crash ran a red light going more than 100 mph.

The coroner said all nine people died from “blunt force trauma in the manner of an accident.”

“We had an unprecedented loss of life that happened yesterday in our community,” Mayor Lee said. “We need to realize today that there’s a lot of grieving taking place in North Las Vegas.”

According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there are not many details in the shooting, however police tell News 10 they do not...
One man hurt in shooting in Lansing Sunday
Tarek Chawick welcomes the challenge of opening a business during the pandemic.
Lansing business owner welcomes the challenge of owning a small business during the pandemic
Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for 13 years. (Source: City of Lansing)
Former Director of Human Relations and Community Services of Lansing Jackson Johnson passes away
The issue was whether the Department of Natural Resources could claim governmental immunity and...
State loses key immunity decision in snowmobile crash
Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the...
Feds ask court to reinstate charges against ex-lawmaker

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
Moderna vaccine fully approved, company announces
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities