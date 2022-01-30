Advertisement

One man hurt in shooting in Lansing Sunday

By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man was hurt in a shooting on Lansing’s southside.

According to Lansing Police, officers responded to a report of gunshots shortly after 11 a.m. on Deerfield Ave near Dunlap St.

Investigators say they found 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are not many details in the shooting, however police tell News 10 they do not believe this is a random act of violence.

Police continue to investigate the situation. If you have any information about the incident, contact LPD at 517-483-4600.

This is a breaking news story, stay with News 10 for any updates.

