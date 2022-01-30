Advertisement

More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan

The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers. (Source: Gray News Media)(Gray News Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities discovered more than 160 dogs at a rural property near Traverse City after arriving to enforce blight violations.

The property is in East Bay Township in Grand Traverse County, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

“It was sad,” said Jamie Croel, county animal control supervisor. “It was incredibly sad to see that someone would keep animals in that condition and that care. I know that they’ve had loose dogs out there before but who would anticipate 165 canines?”

The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.

Animal control officers from area counties assisted, along with Cherryland Humane Center, said Beth Friend, township supervisor.

“We walked through the property, which we had never been able to do. We could only take pictures previously from afar,” Friend said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

