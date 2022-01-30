Advertisement

Lansing business owner welcomes the challenge of owning a small business during the pandemic

“I think there is never really a right time.”
Tarek Chawick welcomes the challenge of opening a business during the pandemic.
By Alynne Welch
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Omicron has not been nice to restaurants, with three-quarters of them saying business conditions are worse now than three months ago.

With over 26,000 COVID-19 cases reported over the past few days, more than 80% of Michigan restaurants have seen demand drops in the recent weeks.

But for one new owner here in Lansing he says, “no problem.”

“I think there is never really a right time,” said Tarek Chawick, the owner of Chateau Coffee Co. “I think you just have to trust your gut. Do something that makes you happy and follow your passion and it’ll end up working out.”

The Chateau Coffee Co-owner looking at this situation in a positive way. After opening his coffee shop just a week ago, he says he just wanted to be different.

Originally from Lebanon, says despite opening a shop in the pandemic he decided to jump in headfirst with the support of family and friends.

“You just have to go for it and hope it works out and just make the jump.”

For barista Lauren Hole, she is just glad to be a part of this journey during these times.

“Coffee is one of those things where we weren’t sure if it was going to get more or less popular during the pandemic, but we’ve had a lot of steady business and people really interested in just supporting a new business and like a local business.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

