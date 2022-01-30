Advertisement

Feds ask court to reinstate charges against ex-lawmaker

Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the...
Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the Traverse City area who was accused of trading votes for campaign money when he served in the House.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the Traverse City area who was accused of trading votes for campaign money when he served in the House.

A three-judge panel at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Thursday, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

In 2019, Larry Inman was acquitted of lying to the FBI, but the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on other charges.

A judge last year said Inman’s constitutional rights would be violated if he faced a second trial on charges of soliciting a bribe and attempted extortion.

Jurors didn’t believe Inman was lying about his acts, a “key predicate” underlining the other charges, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.

In text messages, Inman, a Republican, urged labor advocates to round up campaign contributions from other unions to win the votes of lawmakers who were under pressure in 2018 to repeal a wage law. He denied wrongdoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for 13 years. (Source: City of Lansing)
Former Director of Human Relations and Community Services of Lansing Jackson Johnson passes away
The issue was whether the Department of Natural Resources could claim governmental immunity and...
State loses key immunity decision in snowmobile crash
Michigan House Bills 5084 and 5682 aim to expand the penalties for assaulting emergency...
Michigan House Bills aim to counter rise of violence against health care workers
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
John died at home on Jan. 15, and Vera followed on Jan. 19. They had three children.
Detroit-area couple die just days apart at age 97

Latest News

Police say there are not many details in the shooting, however police tell News 10 they do not...
One man hurt in shooting in Lansing Sunday
The Grande Mariner cruise ship is shown docked in Wyandotte, Mich., on June 13, 2006. By the...
Cruise ships to return to Muskegon after canceled seasons
Tarek Chawick welcomes the challenge of opening a business during the pandemic.
Lansing business owner welcomes the challenge of owning a small business during the pandemic
The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers. (Source: Gray News...
More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan