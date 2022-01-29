Williamston Hornets stay undefeated with win over Eastern

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets scored their 12th win of the season with a 60-37 win over Lansing Eastern.

Mason Docks led with 16 points; Max Burton and Jacob Wallace scored 14 and nine points, respectively.

Williamston is 6-0 in the CAAC Red and will play East Lansing next.

