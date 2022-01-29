Portland Girls beat Charlotte

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders won Friday night over Charlotte to follow up their Thursday win over Haslett.

They won 53-32 after a hot start.

The Raiders are now second in the CAAC-White behind Lansing Catholic.

