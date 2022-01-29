Portland Girls beat Charlotte
They’re 11-1 on the season
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders won Friday night over Charlotte to follow up their Thursday win over Haslett.
They won 53-32 after a hot start.
The Raiders are now second in the CAAC-White behind Lansing Catholic.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.