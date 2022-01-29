Michigan State Police investigating ‘false reports’ of a firearm at Brighton school
There is no threat to the community, police say
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from Michigan State Police are investigating a “false report of an individual carrying a firearm” at a Brighton school.
According to authorities, the incident happened Friday at Maltby Intermediate School / Hornung Elementary School, located near the intersection of Bauer and Brighton roads.
Police said there is no threat to the community or schools.
The investigation is ongoing.
Related: Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after trooper rear-ended on I-75
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.