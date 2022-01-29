Michigan State Police investigating ‘false reports’ of a firearm at Brighton school

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from Michigan State Police are investigating a “false report of an individual carrying a firearm” at a Brighton school.

According to authorities, the incident happened Friday at Maltby Intermediate School / Hornung Elementary School, located near the intersection of Bauer and Brighton roads.

Police said there is no threat to the community or schools.

The investigation is ongoing.

