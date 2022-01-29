Leslie Blackhawks hand Olivet Eagles their first loss
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Leslie Blackhawks took down the Olivet Eagles 39-37 Friday to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season.
A high energy second half culminated with a missed 3-point attempt at the buzzer from Olivet’s Bo Lincoln.
The Blackhawks move to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference with the win.
