Leslie Blackhawks hand Olivet Eagles their first loss

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Leslie Blackhawks took down the Olivet Eagles 39-37 Friday to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season.

A high energy second half culminated with a missed 3-point attempt at the buzzer from Olivet’s Bo Lincoln.

The Blackhawks move to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference with the win.

