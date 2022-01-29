Advertisement

Legislation aims to hold Michigan universities accountable for sexual assault cases

‘Giving a voice to the voiceless is the best gift you can give anyone’
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol building(Sara Schulz, WILX | Sara Schulz, WILX)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Trinea Gonczar is an abuse survivor whose goal is giving a voice to the voiceless.

As state lawmakers fight to pass the Empowering Survivors Bills -- which is a bill package with the goal of holding universities accountable for the events that occur on campus -- Gonczar fights for universities to acknowledge sexual assault survivors.

Related: Michigan bills would give sex abuse victims more time to sue

“These universities have the responsibilities of their students and not just money,” said Gonczar, “There should be protocol, there should be procedures in place, there should be considerations for these survivors and there should be people there that are ready and willing to support the survivors.”

The abuse by Larry Nassar at Michigan State University and by Dr. Robert Anderson at the University of Michigan has now resulted in state lawmakers to take action. Rep. Karen Whitsett is introducing this bill package. She said this bill is personal as a survivor herself.

“Our whole goal is to empower survivors,” Whitsett said. “That’s just the bottom line.”

Louise Montag is a Treasurer and Strategist at the Army of Survivors in Ingham County. She hopes this bill makes survivors know they are heard.

“It takes a long time to process. Many of them its years and years later,” Montag said. “Much more than four years when we look at averages and statistics.”

“Giving a voice to the voiceless is the best gift you can give anyone,” Gonczar concluded.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

