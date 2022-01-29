Lansing Everett Vikings hold off East Lansing
Larenz Smith made the game-winning basket
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Everett beat their conference rival East Lansing Friday, 53-51.
A late shot by Larenz Smith off an inbound put the Vikings up 2 with seconds to go.
The Trojans were unable to score to tie or win, and the Vikings won a nailbiter.
The Trojans still lead the CAAC-Blue.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.