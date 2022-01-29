Lansing Everett Vikings hold off East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Everett beat their conference rival East Lansing Friday, 53-51.

A late shot by Larenz Smith off an inbound put the Vikings up 2 with seconds to go.

The Trojans were unable to score to tie or win, and the Vikings won a nailbiter.

The Trojans still lead the CAAC-Blue.

