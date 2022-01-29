Advertisement

How another grant to assist small businesses would impact Mid-Michigan

Applications are due April 1.
$185M in grants available for Michigan businesses hurt by pandemic
By Claudia Sella
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States economy is growing faster than it has in the last 40 years.

But there are still businesses in Michigan struggling to recover from the pandemic, which is why the state is working on another round of grants to assist.

Read: $185M in grants available for Michigan businesses hurt by pandemic

Cravings Gourmet Popcorn, located on Turner Road, is a mainstay in Lansing’s Old Town. Owner Chad Jordan said previous grants help him survive and now he’s looking for help to get stronger.

“I’ve kind of run head-first into the new normal because it’s the new normal,” Jordan said.

He said the past two years were a roller coaster for small businesses. With unpredictable highs and lows, he said it’s hard to adjust to.

“You might see a dip in shopping patterns that are different than the previous year and the previous history in your business,” Jordan said. “You just can’t predict when these dips in traffic are going to come.”

That uncertainty isn’t the only thing challenging his business.

“I really think that figuring out how to adapt to the way that customers are now shopping is probably the biggest challenge when it comes to everything,” Jordan said.

He’s one of multiple business owners in Michigan that are hoping for more help from the state.

The Michigan House of Representatives passed a $185 million spending bill that would provide grants to place hurt by the pandemic -- everything from movie theaters to gyms.

Jordan said the grants won’t just help them survive, they’d help businesses evolve to prepare for the next downturn.

“I think that the grants really give an opportunity to reinvent or retool the business,” Jordan said. “I think that gives business owners and opportunity to really think about they can do business potentially differently or to invest in technology to make the business run smoother.”

That’s the kind of spending many owners had to put off while they figured out how to keep the doors open.

“We ignored or put these things on the back burner because they weren’t as important before as they are today,” Jordan said. “But giving customers multiple ways to purchase -- whether its online or in store or curbside pick up -- those things are really important.”

The bill is still waiting for a vote in the senate.

Applications for those grants are due by April 1 and must be disbursed by July 1.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Okemos Road Bridge
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022
Delta Twp. woman sentenced after committing more than $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Meningitis case in East Lansing prompts health department to seek frat party attendees
One fatality in DeWitt Township crash
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Michigan State Police cruiser
Michigan State Police investigating ‘false reports’ of a firearm at Brighton school
Michigan reports more deaths than births in 2020
Marian Feehery
Longtime Mid-Michigan educator still learning
$185M in grants available for Michigan businesses hurt by pandemic