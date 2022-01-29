Advertisement

Holt Rams stave off Grand Ledge comeback

They’re now third in the conference
HOLT GRAND LEDGE
HOLT GRAND LEDGE
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams held off a second-half comeback by the Grand Ledge Comets and won 53-50 on Friday.

The Rams moved to 6-4 and 3-2 in the CAAC Blue.

Ayden VanEnkevort scored 13 and Jakarki Conway added 12 for Holt.

