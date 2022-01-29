Holt Rams stave off Grand Ledge comeback

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams held off a second-half comeback by the Grand Ledge Comets and won 53-50 on Friday.

The Rams moved to 6-4 and 3-2 in the CAAC Blue.

Ayden VanEnkevort scored 13 and Jakarki Conway added 12 for Holt.

