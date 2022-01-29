Advertisement

Haslett girls back to winning ways

Emily Homan and Ellie Humble scored 12 points
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Vikings took down Fowlerville on Friday to move to 10-2 on the season.

The win comes after a tough loss to Portland on Thursday.

Emily Homan and Ellie Humble scored 12 points, and Grace Isenhath added ten.

