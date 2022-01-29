Game of the Week: DeWitt boys take down division rival Okemos

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The Panthers knew they had to start strong and perform well in all categories to win Friday night’s matchup against Okemos. After losing to the Chiefs in Week 2 of the season, they were coming into this one with nothing but revenge.

“Everyday they’re trying to get it done and today we were able to put it all together and come out with a big win. Okemos is a good team, they’re well coached, they’ve got good players, so tonight was really special,” DeWitt head coach Bill Flannery said.

DeWitt came out with a fast start going on some key runs to take a 34-22 lead at half. Okemos came back in the fourth quarter but the Panthers were able to make defensive stops and free throws to secure it all thanks to Bryce Kurncz. He was a key factor with 29 points and going 13 of 14 from the line.

“I thought we played really well. I thought it was one of our best games of the season,” DeWitt junior guard Bryce Kurncz said. “We came out ready to play obviously going up 32 something. They came back and we just had to keep fighting and that’s what we did.”

“I am so excited for this team. We really pulled this win out tonight. The first half was amazing to be honest with you. We really controlled,” DeWitt sophomore guard Adam Flannery said. “The crowd was loud, the bench was loud, everybody was ready for this game.”

“I’m so proud of the boys. I’m so proud of the community we belong to, the fans, to be able to see a game like this and that kind of emotion was really special,” Bill Flannery said.

Now riding two straight wins, the Panthers are 7-5 and face Lansing Eastern next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.