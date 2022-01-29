Advertisement

Former Director of Human Relations and Community Services of Lansing Jackson Johnson passes away

Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for 13 years. (Source: City of Lansing)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former Director of Human Relations and Community Services of Lansing Joan Jackson Johnson has died, according to the City of Lansing.

In a Facebook post on their page, the City offered their condolences to Jackson Johnson and her family.

“She served those most in need for many years, helped so many people, and left a terrific legacy of service in Lansing,” said the City in the post. “On behalf of Mayor Andy Schor and the City of Lansing, we offer our condolences and prayers to Dr. Jackson Johnson’s family.”

Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for 13 years. She was placed on leave in January 2020 after she was accused of giving city money to charities she was connected to and not properly disclosing the conflict of interest. She retired shortly after.

No charges were brought onto Jackson Johnson.

The City did not say how Jackson Johnson passed away.

