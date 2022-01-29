Advertisement

Eaton Rapids girls, Ionia boys win at Eaton Rapids

Both ER teams scored 39 points
IONIA EATON RAPIDS
IONIA EATON RAPIDS(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids girls started the night off hot for the Greyhounds with a 39-25 win over CAAC-White rival Ionia.

Junior Ashley Brown played defense on Ionia’s star Brynn Reams, and helped the team avenge their earlier loss to the Bulldogs.

”We lost to them the first time, but we came back, and we were determined to win this game,” Brown said. “This is actually really big, because we’re going to the second seed for districts instead of the first seed, so we get an up on our rival Charlotte.”

The boys game followed, and the Ionia Bulldogs moved to 10-2 on the season with a 47-39 win over the Greyhounds.

