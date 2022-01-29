Eaton Rapids girls, Ionia boys win at Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids girls started the night off hot for the Greyhounds with a 39-25 win over CAAC-White rival Ionia.

Junior Ashley Brown played defense on Ionia’s star Brynn Reams, and helped the team avenge their earlier loss to the Bulldogs.

”We lost to them the first time, but we came back, and we were determined to win this game,” Brown said. “This is actually really big, because we’re going to the second seed for districts instead of the first seed, so we get an up on our rival Charlotte.”

The boys game followed, and the Ionia Bulldogs moved to 10-2 on the season with a 47-39 win over the Greyhounds.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.