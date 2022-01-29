Detroit-area couple die just days apart at age 97

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit-area couple married for 73 years died just four days apart, each at age 97.

Vera and John Kerastas of Farmington Hills met at Wayne State University where both were students after World War II.

John died at home on Jan. 15, and Vera followed on Jan. 19. They had three children.

“When my dad passed, my mom was not doing well, and I’m sure that deep sorrow pushed her to the grave,” a son, also named John, told the Detroit Free Press. “We all knew when my dad went, my mom would follow soon.”

Vera worked as a chemist at Difco Laboratories while her husband spent decades as a financial analyst at Ford Motor.

They liked to work out at the Farmington YMCA well into their 90s and then have coffee there with friends.

“Dad would put his stuff in his left hand, mom would put her stuff in her right hand, and they’d lock arms and walk out like that. Together,” son Eric said.

