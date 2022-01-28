Waverly Wrestling exceeding expectations

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Most years, you won’t see Waverly’s wrestling team making many waves in the area.

This year, coach Chris Tyler’s team is turning heads with a 18-9 record.

“We’re not a powerhouse team at all,” Tyler says. “We were 5-22 last year.”

So what’s the secret to such a stark difference?

“Let’s have fun and forget about the pressure and forget about trying to focus on results, focus on what we can control,” said Tyler.

That’s what’s helped the Waverly wrestling team grow.

“We had eight when I first started six years ago.”

Now the team has more than 30 members.

Each of them are always pushing to get better every day.

“I try to tell myself that I can’t lose, and I go out there and try to win every match,” said James Wagner, a senior with over 20 wins on the season. “That will rub off on them if I show them how to be successful in wrestling.”

“They’ve done a great job of holding everyone accountable and bringing that mentality of ‘we’re here to do big things and here to have a special season,’ and they want that just as badly as I or any of the other coaches do,” said Tyler.

This year, that mentality is turning into results; that success drives the Warriors to win even more.

“Trying to get through all the sweat and fatigue, there’s a fire in you to just keep going,” said Senior Jeriah Rollins.

Win or lose, all of Tyler’s wrestlers are learning important lessons both on and off the mat.

“They learn how to come in and be part of a team, something bigger than themselves,” Tyler said.

