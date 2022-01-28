Advertisement

Water main repair in Grand Ledge neighborhood prompts boil water advisory

The city of Grand Ledge issued a Boil Water Advisory on Jan. 28, 2022 for the homes and businesses highlighted.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - An emergency water main repair on East Colonial Park Drive has caused a temporary boil water advisory for some homes and businesses.

The boil water advisory was issued Friday for the following addresses:

  • 1010, 1014, 1020, 1026, 1030, 1011, 1017, 1023, 1031, 1039 East Colonial Park Drive.
  • 1049, 1047, 1045, 1043, 1037, 1042, 1062, 1060, 1050 West Colonial Park Drive.
  • 1109, 1108, 1107, 1106, 1105, 1104, 1103, 1102, 1101 Ledge Lane.
  • 1105, 1104, 1103, 1102 Park Court.

Residents are advised that all tap water used for consumption should be boiled before use for at least two days.

City officials said they will be testing water to ensure that it’s safe for consumption. In order for the advisory to be canceled, two consecutive water sample tests are required by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Results of the tests are expected to be available Sunday, where residents will either be notified that the water is safe for consumption or that the boil water advisory will be extended.

More information on boil water advisories and how to properly prepare water, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s official website here.

Anyone who needs assistance accessing water during the advisory is asked to contact the Grand Ledge Department of Public Services at 877-361-1903 or online here.

