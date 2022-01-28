Advertisement

Steelers Losing Another Key Figure

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the only one with longtime ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers stepping away. General manager Kevin Colbert, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that’s made the Steelers perennial contenders, is stepping away after the NFL draft this spring. Team president Art Rooney II says Colbert wants to move into a more advisory role. The team has already conducted interviews with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt and shortly will turn its eye to candidates outside the organization.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos Road Bridge
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022
Delta Twp. woman sentenced after committing more than $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Meningitis case in East Lansing prompts health department to seek frat party attendees
One fatality in DeWitt Township crash
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) puts the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik...
Sabres Need a Goalie
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, defends against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Magic Player Is Fined
Jerry Jones
Jones Explains Cowboys’ Decisions
Lansing Waverly wrestling coach Chris Tyler addresses his team during a match.
Waverly Wrestling exceeding expectations