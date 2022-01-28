Schools Rule: Northwest High grad wins manufacturing award

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Less than 10% of the country’s workforce is in manufacturing.

But now a new wave of students is taking an interest in manufacturing starting at younger ages.

The Jackson Area Manufacturing Association (JAMA) has awarded a Northwest Community High School graduate with the Student of the Year award.

For many students, remote learning during the pandemic has been a small adjustment. For some students, it’s been challenging. “Doing these online courses over college has been really tough over the past two years,” said Evan Hutchins, the recipient of the JAMA award.

But Hutchins, a Northwest Community High School grad didn’t let that stop him from learning the best way he knows how. “Hands-on learning in person is really what makes me excel and retain the knowledge.”

Through Jackson area’s JAC3 program, Evan was able to kick start his career experience while receiving his high school education. Offered through a collaboration between Jackson County high schools, the Jackson Area Career Center, and Jackson College, the three-year program gives a student with an interest in manufacturing and engineering a chance to jump-start their careers.

By working through high school and college Evan is a step ahead of the game thriving as a full-time manufacturing apprentice at Great Lakes Industries.

“It’s just awesome,” Hutchins said. “I love seeing raw metal go into a finished product and being able to know that I did that.”

And his hard work has paid off. The Jackson Area Manufacturing Association awarded Evan the student of the year award for his motivation and desire to succeed, traits Evan says he will continue practicing.

“You need to better yourself, better others around you and you need to have the desire to be better. and I believe those are two of the strongest things that have gotten me to where I am. Because I know that I want to advance to the top of my field.”

