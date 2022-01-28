Advertisement

Sabres Need a Goalie

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) puts the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik...
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) puts the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres are potentially down to their sixth option at goalie after Michael Houser was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Houser’s unavailability makes it unclear who will start or even serve as Buffalo’s backup tomorrow, when the team opens a three-game western road swing at Arizona. Season opening starter Craig Anderson and backup Dustin Tokarski are traveling with the team, but have yet to be cleared to play. Buffalo has two other goalies sidelined by injuries, while Aaron Dell is serving the first of a three-game NHL suspension for an illegal body check

