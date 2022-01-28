Morning Stories -- Jan. 28, 2022: What an insanity defense means, meningitis case leads to antibiotic distribution, man sentenced for drug trafficking in Lansing

Antibiotics to be distributed in East Lansing due to bacterial meningitis case

Bacterial meningitis -- a virus that can have dangerous effects -- has been detected in a person that attended a Jan. 22 party hosted by Sigma Beta Rho at Club Rush, the lower level of Harper’s Bar.

Oxford High School shooting suspect to claim insanity -- What happens next?

Ethan Crumbley -- the 15-year-old boy accused of opening fire, killing four students and injuring seven others at Oxford High School -- is planning to pursue an insanity defense.

Man sentenced to 30 years for drug trafficking in Lansing area

According to the United State Department of Justice said, Kenneth Pointer is guilty of possessing and distributing “a large quantity of drugs.”

CATA reduces bus service on MSU campus due to staff shortage

Students at Michigan State University who take the bus may want to check the schedule.

‘He was true blue’ -- Owosso mourns passing of former Chief of Police

The Owosso Police Department has announced the passing of former Chief of Police Nelson Gates.

Lansing hosts Veterans Story Project to honor and educate

We don’t need to wait until November for Veterans Day to celebrate those who have served our country.

Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022

People who travel across the Okemos Road camelback bridge over the Red Cedar River will have to find a new route soon.

