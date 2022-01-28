Advertisement

Michigan reports more deaths than births in 2020

(WLUC)
By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A grim statistic for the state of Michigan came out recently.

According to a Michigan population expert, the state reported more deaths than births in 2020. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it’s the first time births lagged behind deaths in more than a century of record-keeping.

Heart disease was the number one cause of death in Michigan in 2020, followed by cancer. More than 117,000 people died in Michigan in 2020, while there were just over 104,000 births.

During 2020, COVID was listed as the main cause of death for more than 11,000 Michiganders.

