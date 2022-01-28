Advertisement

Man sentenced to 30 years for drug trafficking in Lansing area

The investigation uncovered nearly five kilograms of cocaine, crack and fentanyl
The investigation uncovered nearly five kilograms of cocaine, crack and fentanyl.
The investigation uncovered nearly five kilograms of cocaine, crack and fentanyl.(WRDW)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking in the Lansing area.

According to the United State Department of Justice said, Kenneth Pointer is guilty of possessing and distributing “a large quantity of drugs.”

Authorities said Pointer -- who was under investigation from April 2017 to November 2019 -- trafficked drugs from Detroit to Lansing, where he distributed the drugs to dealers and also ran a drug house.

The investigation uncovered nearly five kilograms of cocaine, crack and fentanyl.

Due to his status as a career offender, officials said Pointer faced a potential life imprisonment. He was sentence to 30 years imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Delta Twp. woman sentenced after committing more than $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
A felony warrant has been authorized in the matter.
Napoleon Township business has 22 cattle stolen by suspected fraud from Ohio
A car crashed into a home in Eaton Rapids early Wednesday morning.
Consumer’s Energy responds alongside police when car crashes into Eaton Rapids home
One fatality in DeWitt Township crash

Latest News

Meningitis case in East Lansing prompts health department to seek frat party attendees
Accused Oxford High School shooter to plead insanity
CATA reduces bus service on MSU campus due to staff shortage
2019 Veterans Day Discounts and Deals
Lansing hosts Veterans Story Project to honor and educate