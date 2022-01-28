Man sentenced to 30 years for drug trafficking in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking in the Lansing area.

According to the United State Department of Justice said, Kenneth Pointer is guilty of possessing and distributing “a large quantity of drugs.”

Authorities said Pointer -- who was under investigation from April 2017 to November 2019 -- trafficked drugs from Detroit to Lansing, where he distributed the drugs to dealers and also ran a drug house.

The investigation uncovered nearly five kilograms of cocaine, crack and fentanyl.

Due to his status as a career offender, officials said Pointer faced a potential life imprisonment. He was sentence to 30 years imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release.

