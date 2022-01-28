Advertisement

Magic Player Is Fined

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, defends against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, defends against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)(Jacob M. Langston | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official. Byron Spruell, the president of league operations, announced the fine on Friday. The incident occurred at the conclusion of Orlando’s 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Amway Center. The Magic have a 9-40 record on the season, the worst in the NBA. Orlando hosts Detroit on Friday night.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos Road Bridge
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022
Delta Twp. woman sentenced after committing more than $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Meningitis case in East Lansing prompts health department to seek frat party attendees
One fatality in DeWitt Township crash
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) puts the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik...
Sabres Need a Goalie
Jerry Jones
Jones Explains Cowboys’ Decisions
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers Losing Another Key Figure
Lansing Waverly wrestling coach Chris Tyler addresses his team during a match.
Waverly Wrestling exceeding expectations