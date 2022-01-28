Longtime Mid-Michigan educator still learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s almost time to wish Happy 100th Birthday to a Mid-Michigan woman.

Marian Feehery was a Waverly School District teacher for 22 years. She began her teaching career in 1964.

She taught in Waverly schools at all grade levels and also served as a Waverly School Board member.

Feehery said she’s a lifelong learner, and it’s clear she learned a lot from her students.

“The good thing, every little boy and girl in the classroom, no matter how they behave, they are a wonderful learning experience,” Feehery said. “Because I didn’t come from where they came from, I came from a different era, I learned, my teaching children, taught me to understand many of the things that happened afterwards.”

She has five children, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Feehery turns 100 on March 6. She plans to head to Florida soon.

Marian Feehery (WILX)

