Lansing School District to hold community discussions

District partnering with nonprofit education research organization WestEd
Lansing School District
Lansing School District(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Group conversations will be held by the Lansing School District in an effort to learn more about its community members.

Virtual discussions will be held for families, teachers and administrators. Members will need to schedule a date and time to take part in a discussion.

Community conversations will take place Feb. 1-3.

You can schedule a meeting online here.

