Lansing School District to hold community discussions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Group conversations will be held by the Lansing School District in an effort to learn more about its community members.

Virtual discussions will be held for families, teachers and administrators. Members will need to schedule a date and time to take part in a discussion.

Community conversations will take place Feb. 1-3.

You can schedule a meeting online here.

